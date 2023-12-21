The next few days are the busiest time of the year for delivery drivers across Wales as the countdown to Christmas gets underway.

And South Wales Police is urging van drivers to be vigilant after several recent incidents of theft around Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan.

Vans were stolen from Tyn y Parc Grove in Rhiwbina and Broad Street in Barry last week. On both occasions, keys had been left in the vehicle while the driver was making deliveries.

Three vans were stolen in Barry and Caerau, and in October and two delivery vehicles were stolen in Trowbridge and Tremorfa last month.

The force is urging people to keep an eye out for local delivery drivers and report suspicious behaviour to police as soon as possible.

It has a list of tips on how delivery drivers can keep their vehicles safe, with courier drivers urged to:

Make sure your vehicle’s windows are closed and doors are locked when you leave your vehicle.

Some criminals can use devices to block the signal from a key fob, so always double-check your doors. If you have a keyless van, consider investing in a signal blocker.

Park under a streetlight if possible and avoid areas that are not well-lit. Consider using a torch to light up dark areas like alleyways or dark paths.

Make sure that no valuables are left on display when you get out of your van, no matter how long you’re out of the vehicle.

Ensure that your mobile phone (work or personal) is fully charged should you need to call someone.

If you see something suspicious such as another vehicle following you, do not get out of your van. Continue driving until it is safe to stop and call your employer or the police on 101.

Courier companies are being advised to:

Consider installing a security alarm or camera in the van if it doesn’t already have one. These can act as a deterrent but also help identify if your vehicle is being targeted.

Consider installing a tracker on the vehicle so that should the worst happen, you’ll be able to see where it’s gone.

If your vehicles have rear-view or back windows, consider darkening them to obstruct the view through them and stop people from seeing inside.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...