The family of a man who "vanished without a trace" more than a month ago say they are "absolutely devastated" and "broken."

Ricky Harris, 31, from Aberdare was last seen on CCTV on Saturday, 18 November.

His cousin Jess told ITV Wales that family members have been out searching for him every day, saying this is totally "out of character."

She said: "He (Ricky) is a son, nephew and cousin and is missed dearly by so many. As a family, we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken not knowing where Ricky is.

"He disappeared with no trace and this isn't like him."

South Wales Police said they are "increasingly concerned for his welfare" having carried out area searches, house-to-house enquiries and a thorough review of CCTV.

Ricky Harris was last spotted in Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.

He has links to Aberdare, Pontypridd, Tredegar and is known to walk a route known locally as the Dram Road.

Ricky's "bank account hasn't been touched at all", according to his cousin Jess. She also said: "He is always the type of person to keep in contact with his family" daily.

Ricky Harris was last seen more than four weeks ago in Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing. Credit: Google Maps

She added: "We are all struggling with this as a family. We need to get this out there and give Ricky the help he needs.

"All we want to do is bring Ricky home and we will not give up.

"Friends and family volunteers have been out every day searching the woods, rivers and the lanes he usually walks near his house".

Jess continued: "There has been no trace at all - even considering there is technology such as video doorbell cameras and CCTV, nobody has footage of Ricky at all.

"Nobody just vanishes, somebody knows something. He has a very loving family who miss him dearly. We won’t give up until the day he’s found."

South Wales Police have issued multiple public appeals for people to come forward with any information on Mr Harris.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer said: “Since Ricky’s disappearance we have carried out extensive enquiries including a thorough review of CCTV, area searches, and house-to-house enquiries.

"Specialist officers have also undertaken searches in numerous locations, assisted by drones, police helicopters, the dog unit, and our search and rescue team.

The force said Ricky seemed to have "vanished without a trace" but reassured the public and the family that they are still very much actively searching for him and are following leads.

