Over-65s and people with clinical vulnerabilities are being encouraged to get their winter vaccinations, as flu cases in Wales start to rise.

In the last three weeks, the number of flu cases has more than doubled, with the number of related calls to 111 rising to 21%.

Eligible people also include pregnant women, children at primary and secondary school and frontline health workers.

Public Health Wales says that eligible people can visit walk-in clinics or book a vaccine at local clinics.

Flu usually develops more quickly than a cold.

Symptoms can include a sore throat and a runny or blocked nose. Credit: PA

Symptoms:

A sudden fever – a temperature of 38°C (100.4°F) or above

Dry chesty cough

Headache and tiredness

Chills

Aching muscles

Limb or joint pain

Diarrhoea or upset stomach

Sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Sneezing

Loss of appetite

Difficulty sleeping

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of Public Health Wales’ Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme said: “Our data shows a concerning rise in flu cases in the population in a relatively short period of time, with similar patterns noticed in England.

“Side effects from vaccinations are usually mild and don’t last long.

"The chances of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 or flu are greatly reduced by vaccination, as are the risks of spreading these viruses.”

