An inquest into the death of three teenagers in Tonyrefail heard how there were six people travelling in the car when it crashed with a bus.

The coroner at the Pontypridd inquest confirmed the causes of death of the three young men.

Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, Jesse Owen, 18, from Tonypandy and Morgan Smith, 18, from Tonypandy were killed on Monday 11 December in Coedely, Tonyrefail.

Six people were travelling in an Audi A1 when it crashed with a bus on Elwyn street. Credit: ITV Wales

The inquest heard how six people were travelling in an Audi A1 when it crashed with a bus on Elwyn street.

It is also believed that Mr Owen had been the driver of the car.

Two others remain critically ill, including Lucas Vaughan, who is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7pm on 11 December when the Audi AW was in collision with a single decker service bus in Coedely.

The crash happened at around 7pm on Monday 11 December. Credit: ITV Wales

Despite efforts of the emergency services, Mr Griffiths died at the scene at 8pm from a blunt head injury.

Mr Smith died at the scene at 8.09pm from blunt injury to the face and neck, and Mr Owen died at the scene at 8.19pm from blunt injury to head and chest.

The inquest has been adjourned and no date has been fixed as the coroner of the inquest said that he was opening and adjourning the inquest until further investigation would take place.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Mr Vaughan in order to help support the young footballer and his family.

The families of three young men who died in a crash involving a bus and a car in a village in south Wales paid tribute to them last week.

Mr Owen's family said his presence would “light up any room," and he was "loved by all who had the honour of knowing him".

Mr Smith's family described him as a popular son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin who was "best known as a talented boxer previously gaining a Welsh title."

They added: "He was an up-and-coming star with a promising boxing career ahead of him".

The family of Mr Griffiths said: "He had the most beautiful smile that would light up the room.

"He was the most precious gift of a son and our love is endless."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…