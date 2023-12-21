Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Treforest.

Daniel Rae, 30, died after an incident at a property on Princess Street on Sunday 17 December.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, a 22-year-old from Birmingham and a 33-year-old from Glyncoch, Pontypridd.

A woman, 21, from Treforest has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

South Wales Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage to send it to their team of investigators.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea who is leading the investigation said: “I can confirm that three people have been arrested following the death of Daniel Rae in a property on Princess Street, Treforest, on Sunday.

He added: “I would like to reiterate that we believe this to be a targeted incident and that at this time we are confident that there is not any wider risk to the public.

“If you were in the vicinity of Princess Street or Broadway around 7.30 pm on Sunday, or have heard anything in relation to the murder, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, please get in touch.

"At the very least your information could add certainty to details that we haven’t yet confirmed.”

