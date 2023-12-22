Wales rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones has revealed he has undergone surgery for a heart condition.

World rugby's record cap-holder, who played 158 times for Wales and made 12 appearances for the British and Irish Lions, had surgery four weeks ago after seeing out his short-term contact in Toulon.

Jones, 38, has now revealed how he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation - a heart condition which causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate - after undergoing a full medical check upon joining the French club in July as World Cup cover.

“I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation,” he told The Telegraph. “It was discovered when I underwent a full medical check, which included an ECG test, when I joined Toulon in July".

He continued: "My heartbeat was like a galloping horse with six legs. It was all over the shop.

“The things that bring it on for someone my age are likely to be cardiovascular exercise and stress, it occurs in sports like rowing and endurance sports, but it was a shock because throughout my career I have always prided myself on my fitness."

The former Ospreys lock was advised to undergo a procedure once his Toulon contract expired in November to prevent long-term complications.

The five-time Six Nations champion and double Rugby World Cup semi-finalist is calling for players in Wales to be screened for such issues more often.

“There is a lot of talk about welfare in rugby at the minute, but does that cover everything?” he said.

“Is it just things that we can afford? Surely the sport has come to the point where players should be screened more often, especially at a time when the demands in the game are growing.

"I was very lucky how it worked out and will forever be grateful to Toulon for signing me. Had they not offered me a contract, I may never have known about the heart condition."

Jones announced his international retirement in May this year, despite initially being named in the Wales preliminary squad for the World Cup in France.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…