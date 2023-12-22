Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report on the Everybody Deserves a Christmas campaign

A football legend has surprised a family from Swansea by delivering a Christmas food hamper.

Swansea City's Lee Trundle has been involved with the 'Everyone Deserves a Christmas' campaign for many years.

Starting in 2016, the project provides hampers to struggling families, which include Christmas dinner ingredients and festive treats.

Lynsey Collins and her three children are one of 2,000 families receiving a hamper this year.

"Some people think that because your partner works, you can afford things," Lynsey said.

"But it's hard and money doesn't go that far. So getting this hamper is just amazing, the worry is off your shoulders knowing you have food for a Christmas lunch."

Swansea City football legend, Lee Trundle, has been involved with the festive project for years

The campaign's founder, MP Carolyn Lewis for Swansea East, said: "I have noticed that families who previously donated, have now become recipient.

"We don't judge, we don't ask anyone to prove what they have or haven't got. We just want to make sure everyone get a Christmas because everyone deserves a Christmas.

"My vision would be that we would never have to do this. But this is a fantastic project to bring communities together and it has grown every year.

"It started with 100 hampers in my living room and now it's helping 2,000 families in 2023."

Everybody Deserves a Christmas is helping 2,000 families in year

The hampers, stored at Bay Studios in Swansea, have been prepared, packed and delivered by a large team of volunteers.

Commenting on the community spirit, local football hero and volunteer, Lee Trundle said: "Having been involved with this for many years, and the Swans foundation, you see all the businesses pulling together to make this happen.

"When you see the smiles on people's faces when you deliver the hampers, it is really rewarding. It's really important that the city works together."