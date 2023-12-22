Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old boy was reported missing from the Blaenavon area.

Judd Parfitt was last seen at around 11.30 am on Thursday 21 December in Folly Road, Trevethin, Pontypool.

He's described as white, 4ft tall, slim build, with light blond hair.

Judd who also has links with the Cwmbran area, was last seen wearing a white shirt with a navy and green tie, navy jumper, grey trousers, black trainers and, possibly, a black coat.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300432783.

Judd is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.

