Katy Yeandle says parent’s "worst nightmare" is when "people forget about their child."

A mother who lost her son to cancer is now urging people to join her at an online remembrance event and ring bells for every child celebrating "Christmas in heaven".

Katy Yeandle from Brynamman lost her son Joseph Yeandle to cancer when he was only three years old in December 2021.

She now wants to show how a beautiful act of remembrance will go a long way in supporting grieving families this Christmas.

Katy Yeandle lost her son Joseph Yeandle to cancer in December 2021. Credit: Katie Yeandle

Talking about the online event which will take place on Christmas Eve from mid-day, Katy said: "It’s a parent’s worst nightmare when they lose a child but then it’s also a parent’s worst nightmare when people forget about your child."

The Pride of Britain winner started a charity called Joseph's Smile in memory of her son and doesn't want families to go through what she did.

Katy added: "We have linked up with two other amazing charities Morgan’s Army and Bradley Lowry Foundation.

"Both charities like myself as well have lost children due to cancer and we are collaborating to try and make this a huge UK-wide tradition.

"So, I’m hoping that everyone will get involved at midday on Christmas Eve and ring their bells for our children and every child spending Christmas in heaven."

In a facebook post, the charity said: "We are calling all individuals, celebs, charities, organisations, businesses and churches to join us at midday on Christmas Eve and ring a bell to remember our children in heaven this Christmas.

"Please don't underestimate the power and significant impact that this gesture will have on families who are grieving this festive season. A parent's biggest fear is that people will stop talking or forget. Let's show them all that will never happen.

"It takes just two simple steps to get involved. It is so easy.1. Share this post to let your followers know that you are getting involved and hopefully encourage them to do the same.2. Ring a bell at midday on Christmas Eve, wherever you are in the world and upload to social media if you can. Please use the hashtag #BellsForHeaven".

