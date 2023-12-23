It's been dubbed the Welsh derby hundreds of miles apart. Wrexham take on Newport County today, for the first time in 5 years.

The rivals have not met since the Exiles won 4-0 in an FA Cup second-round replay in December 2018. Before that Newport beat Wrexham in the 2013 play-off final which saw the South Wales club return to the football league.

Wrexham, currently 3rd in the league had to wait until last season to get out of non-league football.

“Every game is a big game but with it being a Welsh derby we know it’s a big one for both sets of fans and I’m sure both teams will be up for it," said Wrexham footballer Sam Dalby.

He added: "Going into the Christmas period every game counts and we want to start the Christmas period well. The games are coming thick and fast and we want to try and get 3 points".

But hoping to stop them will be 17th in the table Newport and players like William Evans. “Wrexham wants to give one back to Newport, hopefully, we can come away with a win. It’s a big fixture on both sides," he said.

Born in Powys, Evans told ITV Wales many of his friends supported Wrexham growing up and living just 30 minutes from the Stok Racecourse/Cae Ras ground means his family will be in the stands.

"I’m looking forward to it. Ever since the new owners came in it’s been Wrexham, Wrexham, Wrexham and you hear it and see it everywhere and it’ll be a great game to be a part of and if we can get something from it.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was looking at the Wrexham game when the fixtures came out in August".

He added: "The fixture itself has got a lot of talk around it. I think we sold out our allocation twice round. It’s highly anticipated."

Both sides are hoping their fans can secure a victory. Wrexham's Sam Dalby said: “Our fans will definitely be up for it and will try and get us over the line. If you look at our home record it’s very good.

"That’s obviously a lot to do with the 10,000 fans who turn up every week and with the new stand that’s going to help us even more."

On Saturday the temporary seating in the Kop Stand will open. With more than 2,200 extra seats the stadium's capacity will be above 12,000 for the first time in 16 years.

The return fixture which will see Wrexham travel down to South Wales will be played on January 20th next year.

