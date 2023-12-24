Play Brightcove video

A man has been arrested after armed officers responded to reports of a "serious assault" on Christmas eve.

The incident occurred in Llandaff, Cardiff, shortly before midday.

Footage shows multiple police vehicles and a cordoned off area on Chapel Street.

The man has been taken to Cardiff Bay Police station.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "Shortly before 11.30am today (December 24) South Wales Police officers responded to a report of a serious assault on Chapel Street in Llandaff, Cardiff.

"Armed officers were deployed as a precaution. One man has been arrested and taken to Cardiff Bay Police station.

"Members of the public who may be attending events in Llandaff are advised that parking may be restricted and to make alternative arrangements."