Those dreaming of a 'white Christmas' in Wales will be disappointed this Christmas Eve.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning in the run up to Christmas, with heavy rain and strong winds reported across the country.

National Resources Wales has also issued 15 flood alerts and 1 flood warning for the River Efyrnwy (Vyrnwy) in Meifod.

Travellers have been advised to take extra care on their journeys due to harsh weather conditions Credit: PA images

Heavy downpours are to be expected in parts of the country.

Strong winds are expected with a risk of gales along coasts and high grounds to the north.

Temperatures are set to remain mild throughout the day, despite the heavy winds, reaching a maximum of 13°C.

Christmas day is also expected to be wet and cloudy, with light winds for most areas. Showers will also become lighter as the day progresses.

Travel

Flooding on the A458 between Powys and Cyfronydd has caused parts of the road to be impassable.

Stena line ferry journeys between Fishguard and Rosslare have today been cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Those crossing the Severn Bridge should be aware that one lane is closed due to strong winds on the M48 both ways between the J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust).