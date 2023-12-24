Play Brightcove video

A teenager from Chepstow has been surprised with his own life-size Dalek as a reward for his fundraising efforts.

17-year-old Noah Herniman has an inoperable brain tumour and was diagnosed in June 2021. He was born with a genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis.

Over the past 10 years, this Doctor Who super fan has raised more than £90,000 for charities.

Including raising money for "Noah's Retreat", a holiday lodge for young people in the same position as him.

This Christmas , friends and neighbours ticked off one item from Noah's bucket list by gifting him a working life-size Dalek.

In six weeks they raised £5,000 to help make his dreams come true.

Credit: Shelley Herniman

The custom-built Dalek took 2 months to put together - complete with a working light and remote control voice.

His mum described him as "the most incredible young man and is so highly thought of in our community and beyond."

Speaking to ITV Wales, Noah and mum, Shelley, said the shock left him speechless.

She said: "He was overwhelmed, he really was."

Speaking about the community support: "When we went out there, not only did we see the community and the people who support him, but what was really moving was that his former teachers were there."

In good spirits, his mum Shelley joked: "Could you imagine, coming home from the pub and you've maybe had one to many, and you're met by a Dalek!"

Quick-witted Noah said: "I've just got to convince my mum to get me three more life-sized Daleks!"

Noah has already met one 'Doctor', Jodie Whittaker, who invited him into the Tardis. But according to his Bucket List, meeting David Tennant would be his ultimate wish, with getting a Dalek a close second.

Other goals on his 5-point-list are: learn to drive, be invited to a red carpet event, and be on the big screen.

