Around 7,000 people under the age of 25 ask for help with homelessness in Wales every year, according to Llamau, Wales’s leading homelessness charity.

This is in addition to the many more who don’t know where to turn or ask for help.

Aside from the impact of the colder weather on people’s health when they are having to sleep rough or in cars during the winter, Christmas is "particularly difficult for young people, as it is a time that is closely associated with family.”

Nick Taylor, Director of Support at Pobl Group, a not-for-profit organisation, said: “For many of the young people we support, they are estranged from their family and have suffered significant childhood trauma.

“Therefore, feelings of isolation and hopelessness are exacerbated at this time of year.”

The Prince’s Trust found that across the UK, 46% of young people aged 16 to 25 are worried about not having enough money to buy essentials. Credit: PA images

It is important to note that being homeless branches further than sleeping rough on the streets.

In its annual Homelessness Monitor publication, homelessness charity, Crisis, defines "hidden" homelessness as people who may be considered homeless but whose housing situation is not "visible" on the streets or in official statistics.

This could be:

People temporarily staying with friends or relatives (sofa surfing).

People living in severely overcrowded conditions.

People involuntarily sharing accommodation with other households on a long-term basis (concealed households).

Squatters.

People sleeping rough out of sight.

Llamau says that the “experience of being homeless goes beyond the absence of a physical shelter, it penetrates the very core of your well-being, often leaving long lasting scars on mental health.

“Being homeless affects every part of your life. Sleeping outside or juggling an ever-changing network of sofas and floors is challenging and exhausting.

"Mental health issues can be easily exacerbated. Dealing with all of this while you're still young, trying to study and get qualifications or trying to hold down a job, is more than most people could handle.”

A recent report by the Prince’s Trust found that across the UK, 46% of young people aged 16 to 25, are worried about not having enough money to buy essentials whilst 25% stated that they have skipped meals to cut back on costs.

Several charities offer a constant support for homeless people throughout Wales, and especially during the festive season.

At Pobl Group, in their services, they make sure that “young people receive a gift, have Christmas lunch, decorate the services,” and overall, try to make it as festive as possible.

Pobl Group operates across Wales and manages more than 18,000 homes. They provide care and support to almost 17,000 individuals and employ over 2,000 people.

Crisis works at Christmas and all year round to support people in South Wales to build lives beyond homelessness.

Ashella Lewis, Director of Crisis Skylight South Wales, said: “While Christmas is a happy time for many, it can also be a very lonely time.

“The bitterly cold temperatures also make this time of year especially tough for people who are experiencing homelessness. Our members are facing extremely difficult situations, living in poor conditions without heating or trying to stay warm and dry while outside in the bitterly cold weather."