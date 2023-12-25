Play Brightcove video

Video: Welsh Government

First Minister Mark Drakeford has thanked those who are working and volunteering over the festive period in his final Christmas message.

Mr Drakeford recently announced that he intends to step down as the leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister of Wales next year. He has been Wales' First Minister for five years.

Speaking in what will be his final Christmas message, he said: "Nadolig Llawen. A Merry Christmas to everyone – however and wherever you may be celebrating or spending Christmas this year.

"I want to wish everyone a joyful and peaceful Christmas. I’d like to thank the great many people who will be working over the festive season, especially everyone in the emergency services, the NHS and our local councils, who do so much to keep us safe at this time of the year.

"And to all the volunteers who give up their time to others. For many who have come to live in Wales this year, including all those who have found sanctuary and refuge from wars and conflicts here, this will be your first experience of a Welsh Christmas.

"Together, we can all look forward to the new year with hope. Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda."

Mr Drakeford currently remains Wales' First Minister, but will step down in March next year once the process for finding his successor has concluded.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gethin and Education Minister Jeremy Miles have both put their names forward as candidates to be Mr Drakeford’s successor as Welsh Labour leader and First Minister.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...