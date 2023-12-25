Play Brightcove video

A Newport father and his young son have opened the doors of a local Subway branch to feed the homeless and vulnerable on Christmas Day.

Branch owner, Williams Evans, 35, and his son Hudson, 6, will be spending the day making sandwiches and care packages to distribute to homeless people around the Newport area.

It is the second year that William has opened the Cardiff Road branch to help those in need. However, this year, he has enlisted the help of Hudson and staff members to make the sandwiches.

William and Hudson have been distributing care packages around Newport Credit: William Evans

The shop will be open from 11.30am to 1pm, “basically to be a safe environment for the homeless or anyone who is on their own over Christmas,” William said.

"I was on my own for Christmas last year - my sister was at her partner’s, my mum was up north and I thought, rather than being on my own, I would open up the shop for a bit of company for everyone who needed it," he continued.

William, who works with the homeless across the winter period, added: "There’s a lot of homeless people, in Newport especially. I get on quite well with them. It’s nice to give a bit back."

Once the shop is shut, Hudson and William will be teaming up with Will's friend, Joe Ross, to deliver care packages to homeless people around Newport.

William and friend Joe Ross have been handing out gift bags to those in need in the run up to Christmas Credit: William Evans

While Hudson usually helps out in the shop by helping to mop the floors, William says he has been promoted to “trainee sandwich artist” for the day.

"His exact words were: ‘I’d love to do that Daddy, as long as I can make the sandwiches,’" William said.

When asked why he wanted to get involved this year, Hudson said: "Because I want to be kind and to be a nice friend."

The team have also been distributing care packages in the run-up to Christmas Credit: William Evans

William has been collecting gift bags from local businesses and those who have donated gifts such as hats, gloves, scarves and more.

The father and son team will be delivering these, along with freshly made food from the shop to as many homeless people around Newport as they can. Any leftovers will be donated to local shelters in Newport.

The pair have already delivered hundreds of meals and goody bags across Newport this week to various organisations and homeless people.

William also opened up the shop for those struggling with mental health this year, saying: “Anyone can reach out - anyone is welcome to come down for a coffee and a chat in a safe place.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...