A man is in hospital in a "critical condition" as police appeal for information about a "serious" assault on Christmas Day in Penlan, Swansea.The 54-year-old, from Bonymaen, Swansea, was found injured in the garden of a house in Heol Tegeirian at around 2pm on 25 December, police say.A 49-year-old woman from Penlan, Swansea, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.South Wales Police Detective Inspector Paul Jones said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this assault or heard a disturbance in Heol Tegeirian, Penlan, on Christmas Day anytime up to around 2pm to please come forward."He added: “Enquiries are on-going in the area to help us determine the circumstances of this incident.”

