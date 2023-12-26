Some homes and businesses across Wales may be at risk of flooding from heavy rain on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for rain covering most of Wales has been issued by the forecaster, which will come in to force from 00:00 on Wednesday (27 December) until 18:00.

Weather conditions are set to be so unsettled that the Met Office has officially named Storm Gerrit.

The forecaster has warned that the storm could bring the potential for travel disruption and a chance of power cuts in some areas.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Natural Resources Wales urged people to "be prepared, as heavy showers may cause localised flooding impacts."

The organisation advised people to check Natural Resources Wales' flood warning pages for the latest updates.

It added: "Stay safe if you have to travel and be aware of driving conditions – do not drive through flood water."

Another period of very windy conditions is likely to affect parts of north and west Wales through Wednesday evening and night.

A second yellow weather warning for wind is in place from 18:00 on Wednesday until 03:00 on Thursday, with warnings that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

