Swimmers across Wales marked Boxing Day by braving chilly temperatures and taking a traditional dip in the sea.

Boxing Day dips, many of them long-standing community events, were held around the country to raise money for various charities and organisations.

Some of the events have even been running for the best part of half a century.

Organisers in Tenby set a Disney theme for this year's dip, with swimmers dressing up as their favourite Disney characters Credit: Gareth Davies Photography Tenby

The maximum temperature for the day was a cool 8 deg C (46 deg F).

Conditions were more settled for Boxing Day, but it is likely to get wet and windy later in the day as Storm Gerrit rolls in.

One of the country's longest-running and best-attended Boxing Day dips, Tenby's Boxing Day Swim, saw a "record-breaking" 1,000 swimmers descend on the town's North Beach, with many more supporting from afar.

The Tenby Boxing Day Swim is now in its 51st year Credit: Gareth Davies Photography Tenby

After a two-year Covid-enforced absence, the Tenby event, organised by the Tenby Sea Swimming Association, last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.

After their dip, swimmers get to cosy up with a beach bonfire and hot soup.

The charities chosen by the Lions club for 2023 were Breast Cancer and the Cleft Lip & Palate Association. Credit: Clare Forrester, Lions Club of Llandudno CIO

Meanwhile, it was the "biggest" crowd yet for the annual Llandudno dip, with over 400 swimmers braving the waves and a crowd of approximately 5,000 people gathering to cheer them on.

The event has been organised by the Lions Club of Llandudno CIO for over 40 years.

The RNLI kept a watchful eye on dippers in Llandudno Credit: Clare Forrester, Lions Club of Llandudno CIO

Each year the town crier counts down the dippers and the Mayor of Llandudno takes part to raise money for their chosen mayoral charity.

The Mayor of Llandudno, Cllr Greg Robbins, said: "It's a fantastic, fun fundraising event and the Lions work very hard to make it happen every year."

Rhyl RNLI kept the tradition going even during Covid restrictions, when people were challenged to do a virtual ice bucket challenge at home. Credit: Rhyl RNLI

Elsewhere, some 330 people withstood plummeting temperatures to take part in the Rhyl RNLI Boxing Day Dip.

The Dip has been taking place at Rhyl Lifeboat Station since 2015 to help raise funds for the charity.

Dippers in Rhyl looked unfazed as they braved the chilly waters Credit: Rhyl RNLI

The organisation said it was "lovely" to see the support for the station "on such a cold morning."

Dippers donned Santa hats and various fancy dress costumes to take part in the event.

