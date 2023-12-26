Residents at the National Zoo of Wales – the Welsh Mountain Zoo – have been joining in the Christmas celebrations after they were surprised with a host of festive treats.

Staff at the Zoo, which is based in Colwyn Bay, put together special gifts for the animals depending on their specific diet and requirements.

Amongst the goodies delivered were a giant snowman filled with meaty treats for the Zoo's resident snow leopards, gift boxes stuffed with dates for the spider monkeys and baubles for the otters to play with.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Jen Jesse, Director of Operations and Administration at the Welsh Mountain Zoo said: “We decided to design some very bespoke presents and it was great to be able to bring our own style of festivities to the Zoo and see our animals taking part in some Christmas cheer!”

The Zoo's otters entertained themselves with Christmas bauble-shaped gifts Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...