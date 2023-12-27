Wales' leading animal charity has warned that animal abandonment could increase over the Christmas break.

RSPCA Cymru says it is particularly concerned for those animals given as Christmas gifts without the owner having had adequate education and preparation for their care, as well as the impact of the cost of living crisis.

During the last Christmas period (18 Dec 2022 - 2 Jan 2023) there were 152 abandonment and neglect reports in Wales and RSPCA Cymru fears that this could go up this year.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, the festive season is a busy time for us - and we do know that sometimes people add a pet to their family at this time of year without doing the necessary research.

In 2018, eight guinea pigs were left abandoned in a rural car park near Abergavenny over the Christmas period. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

“If new pet owners face challenges once the excitement of Christmas Day is over, please do research what is required and the specific needs your pet may need.

“We have a lot of welfare guidance on our website, and if you are struggling with their needs please seek advice from a vet or from the person who you rehomed the pet from.

They added that a new owner may have to reconsider their socialising over Christmas: “If you have given a pet - be prepared to cancel plans to go out as your new pet may not want to be left alone."

RSPCA Chief Inspector Romain De Kerckhove, from the Mid and West of Wales, said: “We understand that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer cope with their pet but there is never an excuse to abandon any animal like this, as there are other options available to people who are struggling to care for their pets.

"Dumping a pet leaves the animal extremely scared and vulnerable, especially in the cold winter months.

This cat was put in a rucksack and dumped in a wheelie bin in Cardiff over Christmas 2018 Credit: RSPCA Cymru

The charity received 2,904 reports about neglected animals in the first 10 months of this year in Wales - with the most coming from Cardiff (268), Swansea (235), Rhondda Cynon Taf (225), Carmarthenshire (218) and Neath Port Talbot (189).

The RSPCA says it does not advise the giving of pets as presents unless it is known that the person receiving the pet is "willing to take on the responsibility of having a pet and can afford to do so" and "can give them everything they need to be happy and healthy throughout their life."

In a statement, it says: “We’d urge anyone thinking of purchasing a pet - whatever the time of year - to consider the long-term commitment required to properly care for an animal.

"People need to take into account whether they have the time and money to care for that pet for the rest of its life.”

