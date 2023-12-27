Wales is being hit by the seventh named storm of the season, with yellow weather warnings for wind and rain in place for much of Wales.

Rain from Storm Gerrit will put homes and businesses at risk of flooding, according the Natural Resources Wales.

NRW has issued three red flood warnings in south-west Wales, along the River Towy, the River Cothi and the River Cynin, which means "flooding is expected".

There are a further 39 amber warnings across the country, affecting nearly all rivers in Wales.

A red flood warning means that flooding is expected and people living in the affected areas should "take immediate action". Credit: Natural Resources Wales

On the roads, the weather has also caused major disruption, with several incidents along the M4 causing long delays for drivers.

The M48 Severn Bridge has closed because of high winds and a crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge means traffic moving in and out of south Wales is building up, according to National Highways.

Traffic Wales says an increased number of vehicles on the road and the weather conditions mean there are "heavy delays across the network".

Transport for Wales is also reporting more than 15 cancellations, and line closures between Fernhill and Aberdare.

Travellers are being advised to check before they set off.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…