A Llandaff man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old in the city on Christmas Eve.

Dylan Thomas, also 23, has been remanded in custody while a trial date is set.

The victim's family is being supported by specialist officers although formal identification has not yet taken place, according to South Wales Police.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Armed police descended on an area around Chapel Street before making an arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family who continue to be updated and supported by family liaison officers.

“Police cordons remain in place in Llandaff, including at the High Street car park, while enquiries continue.

“Cordons will be lifted at the earliest opportunity. In the meantime, anyone who needs access to their vehicles in the car park should approach officers on scene guard to be granted access.

“The support and understanding of the local community are very much appreciated.”

