Mum, 30, dies after Christmas Eve crash

Tributes have been paid to a 30-year-old woman who died following a crash in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Kathryn Hughes, from Neath, has been described by her family as "an amazing mum, wife, daughter, sister and aunty".

South Wales Police are investigating a collision on the B4290 in Llandarcy which happened at around 3.45am on Sunday, December 24.

In a tribute released via police, the family of Kathryn Hughes said: "She was loved by everyone.

"As a family we are truly heartbroken. Kathryn will be missed by all who knew her.

"Kathryn had an extremely kind soul and would always put other people before herself.

"She had a love of Disney, animals and theme parks but was never happier than when she was spending time with her family.

"We also wish to extend our gratitude and warm wishes to the members of the public who raised the alarm, the emergency services who responded to the location of the accident and the staff at Morriston Hospital who facilitated us visiting her.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have seen a grey Toyota C-HR being driven in the vicinity of Llandarcy and the B4290 between 3.45am and 4am on Christmas Eve, to contact them quoting reference 2300435955

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…