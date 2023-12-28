Police name alleged murder victim after Christmas Eve incident in Cardiff

A man from Llandaff, Cardiff, who died following an incident on Christmas Eve has been named by police.

William Bush was found with injuries on Chapel Street at around 11.30am on Sunday, December 24.

Police were called on the morning of Christmas Eve to a property near to Llandaff Cathedral. Credit: Kathryn Charles

In a statement issued via South Wales Police, his family said: “This week our beloved Will was taken away from us in such a cruel and indescribable way. Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.

"We are absolutely devastated and as a family request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Dylan Thomas, also 23 and from Llandaff, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 28 December, accused of murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court in 2024.

