ITV Wales journalist Tom Atkins looks back at some of 2023's biggest stories

It has been another busy year in the ITV Cymru Wales newsroom.

From Wales' outing at the Rugby World Cup to the introduction of a new 20mph speed limit, there has been a lot going on.

So, as we begin to mark the beginning of a new year, here's a look back at some of the biggest stories which made the headlines in 2023.

Scandal at the Welsh Rugby Union

At the start of 2023, allegations about a toxic and misogynistic culture at the Welsh Rugby Union came to light.

It led to then CEO Steve Phillips resigning and sponsors considering their positions, with then chair Ieuan Evans and interim chief executive Nigel Walker appearing before a Senedd committee vowing to implement any changes recommended from an independent review into the organisation's culture and behaviours.

New chief executive Abi Tierney is due to take up her role in January.

Abi Tierney is the WRU's first appointed female Chief Executive Officer. Credit: WRU

Gareth Bale retires

In January, Gareth Bale announced his retirement from international and club football at the age of 33.

The Wales captain, who took his country to their first World Cup in 64 years, posted an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his fans on social media just weeks after the World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Bale was one of the Wales players to hang up his boots from football this year. Credit: PA

The Royals go head to head at Port Talbot spin class

In February, the Prince and Princess of Wales showed their competitive nature when they went head to head in a spin class on a visit to south Wales.

William and Kate enjoyed the benefits of exercise at Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, while hearing how sport can improve people's mental health and wellbeing.

Three killed in St Mellons crash

In March, three people died and two others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed off the A48 into woodland near St Mellons, Cardiff.

Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21 and from Newport, were found dead alongside Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff.

The Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in was discovered just after midnight on Monday March 6, 46 hours after the last contact from, or sighting of, the group. The families of the three young women had all reported them missing on the evening of Saturday, March 4.

It led to an Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into police actions following the missing person reports.

Lola James' murderer is sentenced

In April, Kyle Bevan was found guilty of murdering a "helpless" toddler.

Lola James died in 2020 of “catastrophic” head trauma after suffering more than 100 external injuries at the hands of Bevan.

Her mother, Sinead James, who was accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, was also found guilty.

Bevan was jailed for life and James was sentenced to six years in prison.

Wrexham AFC are promoted

Also in April, Wrexham AFC's men were promoted to the English Football League in what was described as the club's biggest moment in its 158-year history.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' side ended its 15-year exile from the Football League with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood.

Wrexham Women, meanwhile, were rewarded with semi-professional contracts after earning their own promotion into Wales' top women's domestic football league, the Adran Premier.

Bannau Brycheiniog

The Brecon Beacons National Park announced it would use its Welsh language name of Bannau Brycheiniog.

The park authority changed the name to coincide with the launch of its five-year plan to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and help locals and visitors thrive in the national park.

Snow over the Bannau Brycheiniog Credit: @DixieTheToffee

It is hoped the name change will help to promote and make more accessible the Welsh language and culture.

Disorder on the streets of Ely

In May, Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans died in Ely, Cardiff, while riding an electric bike.

CCTV footage showed a police van following the two young men on a bike. ITV News understands it is that video which caused tensions following the crash and sparked the unrest.

Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the scene. A large crowd of people gathered and were seen throwing objects at police and their vehicles.

An IOPC investigation is ongoing into police actions in the build-up to and aftermath of the incident.

Big stars in the capital

Throughout the summer, the world came to town with international superstars like Beyoncé and Harry Styles performing at the Principality Stadium.

Coldplay incorporated Welsh language translations into their show opener and frontman Chris Martin said "shwmae Caerdydd" to the crowd.

Ties exposed between evangelical US churches and Bridgend schools

An investigation by ITV Wales and The News Movement raised questions about how schools in the Bridgend area were able to continue a partnership with an American evangelical Christian church for 10 years despite complaints about its messaging.

Two former students from Bridgend spoke about how they were exposed to anti-gay beliefs during the visits by members of the Louisiana church.

A teacher also revealed how members were allowed to lead discussions on creationism in her science lessons which made her "uneasy".

Rare marine life off the Welsh coast

News from beyond the shore captured people's attention throughout the summer.

Rare footage showing a huge group of sharks, whales and dolphins gathering in a feeding frenzy was captured off the Milford Haven coast in August.

In Cardigan Bay, a rare whale was spotted by the passengers and crew of a dolphin-watching boat tour.

Swansea students from Nigeria thrown off their courses

An ITV News exclusive uncovered how Swansea University students from Nigeria had been thrown off their courses, threatened with security and told to return home after their tuition fees were paid "hours late".

They claimed they informed the university that their fees may arrive late due to a banking crisis suffered during Nigeria’s presidential election.

ITV Wales correspondent Dean Thomas-Welch saw evidence that payments of up to £4,000 were made only hours after the deadline by the university.

Omolade Olaitan said the recent election meant it became impossible to transfer money within the time frame.

Wales at the Rugby World Cup

September saw Warren Gatland's Wales head to France for the Rugby World Cup.

Despite troubles off the pitch in the months leading up the tournament, the Welsh side defied expectations, making it to the World Cup quarter-finals.

They were one of few sides who went undefeated in the group stages, with victories over Australia, Fiji, Portugal and Georgia.

Warren Gatland's side faced on 14 October in Marseille. Credit: PA Images

Wales were the favourites heading into their quarter-final match against Argentina on October 14. Wales started the first half looking strong, but it wasn't meant to be for the men in red, who lost 29-17 to Los Pumas.

20mph speed limit

In September, Wales became the first UK nation to reduce speed limits in built-up areas from 30mph to 20mph.

The Welsh Government argued that the decrease in the limit would reduce the pressures on the NHS caused by collisions and, ultimately, save lives.

More than 450,000 people have signed a petition calling for the policy to be reversed. Credit: ITV Wales

The policy, which came into effect on September 17, was a manifesto pledge and was voted on in the Senedd.

However, the policy has proved controversial, with a petition calling for its reversal gathering more than 450,000 signatures.

Protesters have also made their voices heard with demonstrations outside the Senedd and ‘Go-Slow’ protests on roads around Wales.

The future of Tata Steel in question

Also in September, the future of Tata Steel workers came into question after the plant announced plans to produce “greener” steel.

Workers gathered outside Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales on 15 September this year. Credit: PA Images

The move to electric arc furnaces means that around 3,000 employees could lose their jobs.

Unions strongly criticised the plans which they claim are "short-sighted and lack ambition", with unions presenting an alternative plan to Tata bosses in November.

50 cent sponsors Cardiff football club

In October, US Rapper 50 Cent sponsored a Cardiff girls' junior grassroots football team.

The Candy Shop singer provided AFC Rumney Juniors Girls U14s with an away kit and club tracksuits.

The sponsorship was arranged through a parent of one of the players, who works in the music industry.

Four teens die in north Wales crash

North Wales Police launched a missing persons appeal for four teenagers from Shropshire in November after the group of young men lost contact with their families.

Police later found the car the boys had been travelling in "upside down, partially submerged in water".

Later that day, police confirmed the bodies of Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, both aged 18, Harvey Owen, 17, and Jevon Hirst, 16, had been recovered from the vehicle.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announces his resignation

In December, Mark Drakeford announced his resignation as First Minister of Wales, triggering the contest to find his successor to lead Welsh Labour.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford spoke to the media Credit: Yui Mok/PA

He confirmed he will stand down as Welsh Labour leader in March 2024. His announcement came five years to the day since he became leader.

