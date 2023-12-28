A teenager from Port Talbot has died after a motorcycle crash near Bryn village on Boxing Day.

Tributes have been paid from the friends and family of Preston Camps, 15, who is described as "an incredible boy" and a "delight to be around".

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dashcam footage.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the B2486 just before 2 pm on Boxing Day. In a statement, the Welsh Ambulance said: "One person was taken to hospital by road."

South Wales Police confirmed that one person died, in a statement saying "The collision involved a motorbike and the rider, 15-year-old Preston Camps, from Port Talbot, has since died as a result of his injuries.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Preston’s school, St Joseph’s Catholic School and Sixth Form Centre is opening its chapel from 10am-2pm on Thursday and Friday for visitors to light a candle or make an entry into a condolence book."

The headteacher at St Joseph's, John Felton, paid tribute to Preston, writing: "We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of one of our Year 11 pupils, Preston Camps.

"Preston was a wonderful pupil, incredibly polite and smiled throughout his time in St. Joseph's Catholic School & Sixth Form Centre. He will be sorely missed."

In a tribute posted on Facebook, Preston's former employer, Bayview Aluminium, said: "We are lucky to spend two days a week with him. The two days he is with us, are filled with smiles and happiness. We all look forward to a Wednesday and Thursday when he’s in."

They added: "On the last day before Christmas, Preston a delight to the world, brought every member of the team a Christmas card in.

"He hand-wrote each card: 'Merry Christmas and thank you for everything you taught me. Preston x'."

