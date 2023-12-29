Government should extend deadline for XL Bully ban - animal charities

Animal charities say a new law making it illegal to breed and sell American XL bully dogs has been introduced too quickly and is “unfair” to owners.

From New Year’s Eve, it will also be against the law to advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to go stray in England and Wales.

From February 1st 2024, it will be illegal to own an XL bully unless the animal is on an exempt list, called the index of exempted dogs.

But the “Dog Control Coalition” - an alliance of animal charities including the RSPCA and the British Veterinary Association - has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for the deadline to be extended.

In the open letter, the group said the speed at which the new law has been introduced has left those affected “with little time” to prepare while placing potentially “huge” burdens on vets and rescue centres.

The letter says it is “unclear” whether there are enough vets to comply with rules on neutering animals, and that there is “inadequate financial support” for owners to pay for procedures to be carried out.

Adding that the risk of dogs being dumped in large numbers will put extra pressure on animal charities and the police who, it’s claimed, lack the specialist officers required to enforce the new rules.

In the letter, the Dog Control Coalition said: “We urgently need more information and support from the Government so that we can support owners and dogs affected by this ban and we, the rescue sector of the coalition, will also need help and support to get through this too.

“On behalf of responsible XL Bully owners, animal welfare charities and veterinary professionals, we are asking that you act urgently to extend the implementation of this legislation.”

Rhiannon says she can see why people might be wary of the dogs, but it "will do what the owner tells it to." Credit: ITV Wales

Alex and Rhinannon Wright, who fostered American Bully Henry a year ago, say they don’t agree with the ban.

"I don't believe that aggression is breed-specific”, Rhiannon told ITV Cymru Wales.

“I do wholeheartedly believe that it's down to [the dog’s] circumstances and the humans behind that story.

“I don't think that banning a breed is going to work, they’re just going to move onto something else."

The couple, who recently adopted Henry, are now applying for an exemption certificate, which would mean they could keep their dog after the deadline of February 1st.

Alex said: “I can see why people are wary but to me, it’s the owner. The dog will do what the owner tells it to.

“My wife put a post on our local Facebook group saying that Henry’s very timid, he's very scared of a lot of people and dogs. But if you wanted to come and say ‘hello’ he's very friendly.

Some owners say that if the dogs are brought up and cared for properly, XL Bullies are no risk. Credit: ITV Wales

“Since then a lot of people have become his friends and he's a local celebrity around our town!”

The couple say they’re now having to go through the “heartbreaking” process of training Henry to wear a muzzle - something required by law for XL bully dogs from January 1st.

Asked how to prevent dog attacks, Alex said there should be tougher penalties for rogue owners and breeders, and argued for a return to dog licensing.

“If you want a gun, you have to have a license. Why shouldn’t it be the same for a dog?”

Hope Rescue - a rehoming centre in Rhondda Cynon Taff - is helping Alex and Rhiannon with the process of exempting Henry.

Vanessa Waddon, from Hope Rescue, is worried about what will happen to XL Bullies after the ban. Credit: ITV Wales

Owner Vanessa Waddon says she fears an influx of XL Bullys after the deadline could push capacity to breaking point.

"We're already working at 120% capacity”, she told me.

“Our centre is full, our foster homes are full, and we're leasing private boarding kennels to deal with the overflow.

“If we see an increase in the number of XL Bullys that will be financially and emotionally difficult."

Any XL Bullys dropped off at rehoming centres after January 31st face the prospect of being euthanised.

The law to add the XL Bully to the list of banned dogs was passed in September, following a spate of deadly attacks.

Last month, Ian Price, a 52-year-old man from Staffordshire, died in hospital after being attacked by two American XL bullies.

In November 2021, Jack Lis, 10, was killed by an American XL bully while at a friend’s house in South Wales. The owners of the dog, Amy Salter and Brandon Haydon, were jailed as a result of the attack.

The Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs said the UK Government had taken “quick and decisive action to protect the public from dog attacks” by adding the breed to the prohibited list.

Adding that “we urge XL Bully owners to take the appropriate action to make sure they comply with new restrictions that come into force this Sunday 31 December.”

Many claim banning the breed is unfair, and won’t succeed in tackling the problem of dog attacks. Credit: ITV Wales

DEFRA said more than 6000 owners had already applied for an exemption certificate and it “encouraged” others to do so.

But the Caerphilly MP, in whose constituency Jack Lis died, said that the entire legislation on dangerous dogs needed an overhaul.

"We need to have a different approach to dangerous dogs”, said Wayne David MP.

“And we need to have an approach which encompasses all breeds and all kinds of dogs which may be a threat in the future."

Back in Pontyclun, Rhiannon and Alex say Henry is now “part of the family.”

But the future for other American Bully is uncertain.

Many claim banning the breed is unfair, and won’t succeed in tackling the problem of dog attacks.

