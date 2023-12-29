The country is braced for more wind and rain, days after Storm Gerrit caused travel chaos, flooding and power outages.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for the whole of Wales, one for rain and the other for wind.

The worst of the rain is expected between 11am and 6pm on Saturday, 30 December.

High winds are also expected over the weekend, with a warning in place between 11am on Saturday and 3am on the morning of New Year's Eve.

The Met Office say the conditions are likely to cause travel disruption and "short-term loss of power and other services is possible".

The Met Office has warned that strong winds and rain will likely cause disruption. Credit: Met Office

On Wednesday, 27 December, heavy rain from Storm Gerrit put homes and businesses at risk of flooding.

There was also widespread disruption on the roads and railways because of the weather conditions.

You can see the full forecast for Wales here.

