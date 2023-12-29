Play Brightcove video

By ITV Wales journalist Caitlin Byrant

It’s not often you will find 1000s of people dancing to music you would usually find in the superclubs of Ibiza in the historic grounds of Cardiff Castle. However, this year one of the world's most renowned music parties, Glitterbox, came to the Welsh capital and it really did not disappoint.

The headliner was Bristolian DJ and producer, Eats Everything, who has gained a huge fanbase for his musical talents behind the decks, as well as his infectious personality that he often showcases on social media. Especially when he is getting up to mischief with his close friend and DJing royalty Fatboy Slim.

Glitterbox and Depot Live at Cardiff Castle Credit: Sin Hart

When I sat down with Eats Everything, (whose real name is Daniel Pearce) our conversation quickly turned to the backdrop of the gig, inside Cardiff Castle, with the entire city's skyline in the background.

It prompted Daniel to let me know that he played a part in the building of one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks, the Principality Stadium.

“I even worked when I was an electrician years ago, on the Millennium Stadium. All the fire alarms, I put the fire alarms in the Millennium Stadium and that's why if there's a fire, don't expect it to work.”

“But I've never been in the castle, and it looks amazing when you're in here.”

It is worth adding that throughout our conversation everything we discussed was sprinkled with an element of humour and self-depreciation.

Eats Everything has been synonymous with the dance and electronic scene for well over a decade. However, long before Eats Everything became a household name, he had been DJing for years without any recognition:

“It took me 19 years to become an overnight success”.

Pursuing a dream for almost 20 years is not something many people would have the self-belief to do.

However, Eats Everything said that his drive to keep his ambitions and dreams alive was because of his love and passion for DJing and music production...

As a proud Bristolian, Eats Everything talked about how special his hometown of Bristol is and why he thinks it produces so many creative talents:

“It's just a beautiful little city, everyone is super friendly. Obviously, it's got a very liberal outlook and I think having a liberal outlook on life helps creativity they all just want to do something in the art world, they graft in their art.”

He added: “You know, you've got some of the best graffiti artists in the world, Inkie, Banksy, etc. They're from Bristol, some of the biggest recording artists of all (time) that underground of dance music artists: Roni Size, DJ Die, Julio Bashmore.

"Loads of people all come from Bristol, there's no surprise that so many people come from it, because it's like creativity breeds creativity, you know?”

As someone who has been working within the music industry for almost 30 years, Eats Everything gave some sound advice to those who may have ambitions to become a DJ or music producer.

“Perseverance. If you want it, if you want it bad enough, then it will happen. You've got to keep going. If you think you're good, if you think you've got talent and you think you offer something unique, just keep going.”

He added that it's also about meeting the right people.

“...In the music industry it's tough to break into, but just keep going and make sure you go to meet the right people... If you like Glitterbox try and meet DJs that play at Glitterbox, try to meet the crew, put a face to a name.”

Eats Everything and Glitterbox will be back together again very soon and starting their 2024 as they mean to go on with an 8-hour dance party at The OVO Arena in Wembley on New Year's Day.

Eats Everything playing at Glitterbox in Cardiff Castle. Credit: Sin Hart

Bringing huge global events and DJs such as Glitterbox and Eats Everything to Wales has been made possible by the Welsh events company Depot Live.

They have previously brought the likes of Tom Jones, Hozier and international DJ, Fisher to the capital and are set to have summer like no other with acts such as Avril Lavigne, The Smashing Pumpkins and Anne-Marie all confirmed to play gigs at one of Cardiff’s most well known landmarks in 2024.

The crowd at Glitterbox and Depot Live with Cardiff Castle as the backdrop Credit: Sin Hart

All general tickets are on sale now for 2024 gigs.

