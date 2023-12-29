Play Brightcove video

Watch Lewis Rhys Jones' report

Come rain or shine, the Bluetits in Pembrokeshire meet at various beaches across the county with one aim: to go for a dip in the water.

The chilled water swimming group started on Porthsele Beach, near St Davids, and now has around 100,000 members worldwide.

Many of them say the experience has been life-changing, improving their mental and physical health.

One of their members has even broken records, taking a 29 hour and four-minute dip in the English Channel.

The chilled water swimming group began in 2014 with a dip into the Irish Sea, off the Pembrokeshire coast.

Since then, people have joined the Bluetits Chilled Swimming community, growing the group across the globe.

They're also achieving big sporting goals. Sophie Etheridge, who is a member, looks set to have broken several records with an epic English Channel swim in November.

Sophie took a record-breaking 29 hours and four minutes to swim the Channel – the longest time ever. She covered approximately 55 miles. She is also believed to be the first person with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome to complete the challenge.

Makala Jones has also swum the channel and she says going into the cold water benefits their mental health, as much as their physical.

Makala Jones swam the channel after going the Bluetits Swimming group in Pembroke. Credit: ITV Wales

"As someone who suffers from depression, and I have done for some time, I always thought I was really weak because getting out of bed some mornings is a real challenge," Makala told ITV News.

"The cold water just makes you feel alive - don't get me wrong, I never want to get in. I'm like 'Why are you doing this?', but once you're in you're just so consumed by the water that everything disappears. It opens up a new world," she said.

The founder of Bluetits Chill Swimmers, Sian Richardson said: "Don't overthink this all of this, just go in!"

As colder weather draws in, the Bluetits say they are even more committed to dipping in all weathers.

