People from across Wales have been recognised for their selfless service to others this New Year.

Among dozens of recipients from Wales are singer Dame Shirley Bassey, businesswomen Amanda Blanc and Joanna Swash.

The list also includes many who have received honours for services in the community including Pembrokeshire guide leader Wendy Barnett (BEM) and water safety campaigner Debbie Turnbull (MBE).

The King’s New Year Honours List includes recipients who have made exceptional contributions to their local communities and the country as a whole.

Dame Shirley Bassey has been made Companion of Honour for her services to music. Credit: PA

Singer Dame Shirley Bassey, who has sold more than 135 million records, is made Companion of Honour for her services to music, becoming the 64th living member of the order which can only have 65 members at any one time.

Dame Shirley, who was born and grew up in Cardiff's Tiger Bay, said: "My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled."

Wendy Barnett has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to the community in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

She has been a Guide Leader in Pembrokeshire for 55 years and over 1,000 girls, between the ages of 11 and 16 have benefitted from her advice and encouragement.

For the past 20 years, she has arranged the annual Pembrokeshire Christmas Parcel Scheme, where food parcels are delivered to families who are struggling. Last Christmas, over 100 families benefited from this project.

Debbie Turnbull warns school children of the dangers of waterways after her son drowned Credit: ITV Anglia

Deborah Turnbull has been awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to water safety education for young people and their families.

She founded the non-profit organisation River and Sea Sense following the death of her son who drowned in 2006 and has since educated over 500,000 children and adults on the importance of water safety.

She organises basic first aid and CPR training with the Royal Life Saving Society, with special focus on secondary school children.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…