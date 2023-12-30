Wales is braced for more wind and rain over the New Year weekend after Storm Gerrit caused travel chaos, flooding and power outages.

The majority of the country is covered by two yellow weather warnings on Saturday (30th Dec).

The north east is the only part of Wales which isn't covered by the rain warning, due to be stood down at 6pm on Saturday, and the wind warning, which will expire at 3am on New Year's Eve.

Cardiff and the Vale University Health Board have asked people to be cautious if they are going to their sites.

In statement posted on X, formally Twitter, they said: "Please keep an eye on the weather reports and take care if you need to attend our hospital sites."

The Met Office says "flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible" due to the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, due to the high winds they say to expect "some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely."

This afternoon, five new flood alerts were issued by Natural Resources Wales in west and mid-Wales.

On Wednesday, 27 December, heavy rain from Storm Gerrit put homes and businesses at risk of flooding.

