Magic was in the air for more than one reason at Swansea Grand Theatre's performance of Cinderella on Thursday, 28 December, when the cast learnt that Sir Ian McKellen had come to watch their pantomime.

The performers were told that the British acting legend was among the audience midway through their matinee performance of the pantomime classic.

The 84-year-old then stayed after the show to chat with the cast and take photos.

The cast didn't know the actor was in the audience until the show had begun. Credit: Sam Thomas

The Grand Theatre pantomime, which stars reality TV's Curtis and AJ Pritchard, has been running since the beginning of December.

Sam Thomas who plays Cinderella, said that despite having the 'Lord of the Rings' star in the audience, the cast remained calm.

She said they were "just really excited and honoured that he came to watch."

"He said he loves panto, so it was really nice for him to come and see our show," she added.

The pantomime runs for another week until the 7 January. She said there aren't any plans for more stars to visit, but you can never be sure.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…