South Wales hit with fresh weather warning for New Year's Eve

South Wales has been hit with fresh weather warning issued by the Met Office for New Year's Eve.

The yellow warning for wind is expected to be stood down shortly before the clock strikes midnight and Wales welcomes 2024.

According to the Met Office: "Gales or severe gales in association with heavy showers may lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure."

The warning means it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

It covers almost the whole of the south Wales coast from St David's to Chepstow and includes parts Ceredigion.

Traffic Wales have urged caution for those on the roads this afternoon (December 31), taking to X, formally Twitter, to say: "Take extra care on bridges & open areas."

The adverse weather could also cause travel disruption, with the Met Office saying: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Probably some bus and train services [will be] affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges [are] likely."

On Wednesday (27 December) heavy rain from Storm Gerrit put homes and businesses at risk of flooding.

You can see the full forecast for Wales here.

