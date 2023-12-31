Tributes have been paid to a pensioner involved in a road traffic collision in Cardiff, who died in hospital on Christmas Eve.

The family of 80-year-old Pamela Griffiths, known as Pam, described her as “a caring soul with a huge zest for life”.

The collision happened at 11:18am on December 22 at the junction of Albany Road and Angus Street.

South Wales Police are continuing to appeal for information while investigations continue.

The collision happened on December 22 at around 11:18am near the junction of Albany Road and Angus Street. Credit: Google Maps

Following the collision with a silver Ford Ranger, Ms Griffiths was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where she died on December 24.

Paying tribute, her family said: “Pam was an active, independent, outgoing 80-year-old, a caring soul with a huge zest for life.

"She was always out walking every day and a regular to Albany Road shops, the area where she lived most of her life.

"She loved nothing more than spending quality time with her daughter Amanda, son in-law Carl, three Grandchildren, Daniel, Chloe and Chelsea and three Great Grandchildren Cameron, Ruben and Mila.

“She enjoyed going out with her friends for lunch on a weekly basis and just shopping with them or us in general.

“She attended St Michael's Church every Sunday where she made many more friends and loved joining in with activities and helping with events.

“She had the kindest nature, always seeing the good in everything, making time for everyone and putting them first, ensuring that all around her in her company were happy, nothing was ever to much trouble, if she felt she could help anyone in any way she would.

“She has always been described as a beautiful friend with a heart of gold, she was loved by so many and was definitely one of life's treasures.

“A light has gone out in our lives and a hole left so big that can never be filled, we as a family are heartbroken beyond measure.”

South Wales Police say they would like to speak to anyone "who witnessed the collision, stopped to help or anyone travelling in the area at the time who may have footage of the collision"

The force added they also want to hear from people who "witnessed the manner of the driving at the time of the collision."

