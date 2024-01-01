A body has been found by police officers searching for a missing woman from the Vale of Glamorgan.

Judith Jones, 67, from Ystradowen was reported missing on Saturday, December 30. An appeal was issued following concerns for her welfare.

She was last been seen at home at around 7.30 pm and her car was also gone from her address.

Police say formal identification is yet to take place. Ms Jones' family has been informed of the development.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Police officers searching for Judith Jones who was reported missing on Saturday 30 December have located the body of a woman.

"While formal identification has yet to take place, Judith Jones’ family has been informed of this development."

