A man has been arrested following the death of a 30-year-old man in Tonypandy.

Officers responded to a report of a man seriously injured outside Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda Hospital car park shortly after 5.15 am on Monday, 1 January.

A statement from South Wales Police said the man has died as a result of his injuries and his family has been informed.

It also thanks the public for their patience at this time.

Officers responded to a report of a man seriously injured outside Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda Hospital car park on Monday, 1 January. Credit: Media Wales

There is a temporary road closure in place at Pen Dinas along the A4058.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at around 5.00 am and may have seen or heard something to make contact.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to use this link and quote reference 2400000339.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…