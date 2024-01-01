Police have released images of two men they want to speak to after a 12-year-old boy had a firework thrown in his face.

It's after an incident near Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay on 5 November 2023.

A boy suffered what police have described as 'non-life-changing' injuries after a firework was thrown and hit him in the face.

He received treatment at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

South Wales Police is urging anyone with information to make contact quoting 2300377555.

