Education Minister Jeremy Miles has pledged to launch a review of the Welsh Government's 20mph policy in his first week as First Minister, should he be elected.

Mr Miles made the pledge as he outlined his top priorities in the campaign to replace Mark Drakeford as Welsh Labour leader.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Miles said "there’s no need to delay" the review, which has already been pledged by the Welsh Government in the next 18 months.

The MS for Neath is competing with Economy Minister Vaughan Gething to become the next Welsh Labour leader by Easter.

Laying out his key aims, Mr Miles said a gender-equal cabinet, starting discussions on helping the NHS "respond to current and future pressures" and creating a National Economic Council to advise the Welsh Government would be some of the first jobs on his to-do list.

On social media, the current education minister said: "Today’s 5 actions point to [the] kind of government I want to lead - reflecting our communities, focused on the economy, relentless in protecting and improving public services, and open to scrutiny."

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed shortly before Christmas he will stand down before Easter. Credit: PA Images

Mr Miles added the five priorities were things he would do in his first week in office.

Wales became the first UK nation to introduce a 20mph speed limit on all roads last September.

Following much speculation over his future, Mr Drakeford announced his resignation shortly before Christmas.

The new first minister and Welsh Labour leader will be elected in March, likely ahead of a UK General Election, which will be called by January 2025 at the latest.

Jeremy Miles is competing with Economy Minister Vaughan Gething to be the next first minister. Credit: PA Images

Anticipating a general election, rival candidate Vaughan Gething said: "Wales needs our party to be ready to win from day one."

He added: "As Welsh Labour leader I would work tirelessly with members and supporters, with a vision of what two Labour Governments could achieve, side by side."

Both ministers are expected to release policies in the coming weeks as Labour members across Wales prepare to vote for their next leader.

However, Shadow Culture Minister Tom Giffard MS said: "Let’s be clear here - Labour leadership candidates aren’t promising reviews of their 20mph policy because they’re going to change anything."They’re doing it because they know it is damaging candidates’ chances ahead of a General Election."

The Conservative MS for South Wales West added: "The people of Wales won’t be fooled."

