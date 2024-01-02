ITV Weather forecast for Wales

Play Brightcove video

The latest ITV Cymru Wales weather forecast with Lucy Verasamy.

Tuesday:

Turning wet more widely through the morning, with heavy rain persisting all day long in places, particularly in the north. Becoming windy again with severe coastal gales possible. Mild. Maximum temperature 12°C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Staying changeable with a mixture of sunny spells and blustery showers on Wednesday, these are heavy in places. Less windy on Thursday and Friday with fewer showers. Turning a bit colder.