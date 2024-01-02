A man has been charged with manslaughter following an investigation into the death of a man on the railway line in North Wales almost eighteen months ago.

Officers were called to the line near Prestatyn Golf Club at 5.10 pm on 13 July 2022 following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended the incident.

40-year-old Keith Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

A man, 48, is due to appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Wednesday 3 January.

