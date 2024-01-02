Petition calls for 'Wales' to be referred to only by Welsh language name 'Cymru'

A petition calling for Wales to be referred to exclusively as Cymru has gathered almost 3000 signatures.

Should it reach 10,000 names by June, it will go to the Senedd where it will be considered for debate.

Welsh language champion Arfon Jones from Old Conwy began the petition and said: "Wales is a name imposed on Cymru and is essentially not a Welsh word at all.

"The world knows about Wales because of its English connection since 1282.

"Hardly anyone has heard of Cymru or realises that we have our own unique language and culture which is totally different from the other countries within the United Kingdom."

This follows the decisions made by many National Parks across the country to use their Welsh names.

Earlier in 2023, Eryri National Park - formerly referred to in English as Snowdonia National Park - made the move to try to standardise the spelling of names and clear up confusion about spellings.

Yr Wyddfa also became the exclusive name for Wales' highest peak.

In an attempt to promote the Welsh language, Bannau Brycheiniog was also made the standard name for what was referred to in the English language as the Brecon Beacons.

