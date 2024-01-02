Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Kate Lewis reports

Two fathers from Merthyr Tydfil have started a rugby club for children with additional learning needs.

The rugby-playing dads wanted their children, who have additional learning needs, to get the chance to love the sport as much as they do.

Since forming the adapted training sessions, they say they have been overwhelmed by the local demand.

Diversity Dragons say it is 'for every child that needs the space, time and freedom to do their own thing in a controlled environment'.

Offering a relaxed environment, these sessions allow children who could be overwhelmed by traditional rugby training to take part in rugby influenced games.

A family affair, the club encourages parents and siblings to also get involved.

ITV Wales spoke to one of the founders, Nathan Pritchard, who said: "My boy Jacob is autistic, and it's every father's dream in Wales for their boy to follow in their footsteps and play rugby... Obviously, that wasn't going to happen. It might still in the future, but hopefully things like this will develop so that he's able to."

The idea initially arose in 2022 when the group of friends and coaches identified a need for provisions like these in Merthyr Tydfil.

They wanted a space for children with additional needs to "have fun and progress" in their own time in an "environment set up for them".

Since the first session in February 2023, the club has gone from strength to strength with over 200 children taking part.

One parent said: "It's all great teaching rugby and structured team games, but sometimes some of these children are not going to need these skills.

"But, everybody is going to need to remember their core balance, core strength, their agility, their catching and receiving. It's all about fun and engaging and learning through play for later life and your social life."

Run by volunteers, Diversity Dragons helps not only the children, but parents too.

One said: "It's a sense of belonging and connection with other families who are going through a similar journey. Sometimes you can share tips or ideas for things that your little one might be struggling with."

