With Wales in the middle of a 30-hour weather warning, parts of the country are on wind and flood watch, with motorists being urged to take extra care when travelling.

Storm Henk will bring very strong winds of up to 80 mph, causing disruption throughout the day.

An amber warning for wind is in place for parts of south Wales until 8.00 pm tonight (Tuesday 2 January)

The Met Office says heavy rain falling on saturated ground is also likely to cause some travel disruption making journey times longer.

It says flooding of a few homes and businesses is also likely

Natural Resources Wales has 2 flood warnings and 34 flood alerts in place.

The warnings are on the River Ely at Peterston Super Ely, the River Cadoxton at Dinas Powys, the River Hydfron and Llanddowror and the River Ritec at Tenby.

South Pembrokeshire, Lower Towy and the River Dee at Bangor on Dee are among those on alert. You can see the full list here.

Homes and businesses in those areas are being advised to monitor the situation throughout the day.

An amber weather warning for wind comes into force at 10.00 am and will remain until 8.00 pm today.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain came into force at 5.00 pm on Monday, 1 January and will remain in place until 9.00 pm on Tuesday, 2 January.

Flooding is having an impact on rail services in parts of the country with commuters on the mainline between Cardiff and London facing delays and diversions.

