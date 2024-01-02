Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales Journalist Joanne Gallacher reports

A Welsh royal composer who wrote music for the Coronation is "still on cloud nine" after receiving not one, but two accolades in the New Year's Honours.

Professor Paul Mealor, the Artistic Director of the North Wales International Music Festival, was appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for his services to royal music.

It is a personal gift given by the King to people who have served him in a personal way.

Professor Mealor, who was born in St Asaph and raised in Connah’s Quay, has also been presented with the Coronation Medal for his contributions to the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

He said: “I am still on Cloud Nine and thrilled beyond words to be made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order - it is incredibly special and means so much because it was in the personal gift of His Majesty.

“I was also absolutely delighted and honoured to have been awarded The Coronation Medal for my contributions to the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

He added: “It’s truly wonderful that composers and musicians are being recognised in this way by His Majesty and I would like to congratulate the other Coronation composers who have been awarded this wonderful medal."

The double honour marked the end of a momentous year for the acclaimed composer which also saw "a dream come true" when he took the helm at the North Wales International Music Festival, held annually at St Asaph Cathedral.

Professor Mealor said: “I feel blessed to have been given the honour of taking over the reins of the North Wales International Music Festival where I cut my musical teeth under the guidance of my brilliant mentor, the late William Mathias.

“Under the direction of a series of great Artistic Directors – including my wonderful immediate predecessor, Ann Atkinson – the festival has developed into a major highlight of the cultural calendar in Wales and beyond.

“As well as continuing to provide the opportunity to hear world-class music in North Wales, I am keen to extend the reach of the festival to include people who have never been before or may not have thought it was/is for them."

A host of major names have already been secured for the 2024 festival which starts on 12 September and continues until 21 September. A new festival fringe will also be launched which will see R&B, jazz, folk and comedy heading to St Asaph.

Professor Mealor said: "We will be launching a new festival fringe which will feature the best in Welsh pop and folk music as well as R&B and comedy.

“Although we have already made a good start in putting the programme together, we will be making a series of exciting announcements in early Spring. Watch this space.”

