Emergency Departments in Wales to get big cash boost to improve patient care

Emergency Departments and Minor Injury Units in Wales will receive a share of £2.7m to improve staff and patient care.

The Welsh Government funding will see the creation of more waiting areas. This comes as the NHS Wales recently announced that more than 600,000 people were on waiting lists in October - the highest number recorded.

Over 25,000 patients are said to have been waiting more than two years for treatment, an improvement on previous figures.

The aim will be to boost capacity and ease waiting time pressures by also creating more treatment cubicles. More space will help to reduce overcrowding, enabling patients to receive timely care, according to the Welsh Government.

The funding will also support specific proposals from different health boards across the country and aim to tackle some of the key issues, such as:

improved accessibility,

better access to information,

infection prevention and control measures,

enhanced safety and security,

adaptations to better utilise space,

and general estate improvements.

Discussing the funding, Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said: “We received such positive feedback from both staff and patients following our investments and upgrades for Emergency Departments and Minor Injury units last year.

"We want to continue this to support improving patient and staff care.

"Our £2.7 million investment should enhance both patients’ and staff experience in waiting rooms, and when accessing or providing care and treatment throughout the departments.

"Our Emergency Departments are always open and ready to support those who have life-threatening and emergency conditions.

"But we can all play a role in helping to reduce some pressure on our emergency services, by considering whether we need to go to an Emergency Department, or whether other options, like using the dedicated Minor Injury Units or free NHS 111 Wales service and community pharmacists, might provide quicker treatment options for us.”

