The Chief Fire Officer of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is to step down after a damning report into the culture within the service.

In an open letter, published alongside the 185-page review, Huw Jakeway said it "is time for a change in leadership" and that he intends to retire.

He said: "I have had the privilege of serving as the Chief Fire Officer for over twelve years, where I have been entrusted to lead our service through many challenges and changes, such as austerity, a global public health pandemic, personal tragedy and significant emergency incidents that have tested us.

"I have always led with mutual respect, inclusivity, pride and passion.

"I am confident through a collective commitment across the Service and with assistance from partners, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service will emerge with a more positive and inclusive culture."

It comes after an investigation by ITV News in December 2022 which found evidence that two firemen had been allowed to keep their jobs despite sexually harassing and abusing women.

The review was headed by Fenella Morris KC who was instructed to look into the culture, discipline processes and historic discipline cases within the service following the ITV report.

Speaking at the time, Mr Jakeway said: “I am truly shocked and horrified at what I heard on the news report last night.

"The strength and bravery of the victims to come forward and speak to yourselves in such an open and graphic manner.

"It was truly horrific for me and that is why I have moved to an independent review of our culture, a review of our discipline processes and a review of our historic discipline cases that we already heard.

"In the last 24 hours the person you named as an employee in the service has been suspended and is pending a disciplinary investigation.”

ITV News revealed that in 2020 one of South Wales' firefighters was found to have sexually harassed a female member of staff while at work.

A firefighter was accused of exposing himself to a cleaner on night shifts, with the harassment spanning a number of years.

Waiving her anonymity, Shirley – who works at Ely station in Cardiff – says she eventually reported their behaviour out of fear she could be raped.

In August of last year, ITV News revealed an external investigation was commissioned by the service following a further complaint by Shirley who claimed Mr Jakeway had been untruthful about what he knew of her case.

Mr Jakeway said he had been unaware of the harassment she suffered.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service became the first fire service in the world to be awarded ‘white ribbon’ status in 2014, a status that has now been suspended following the ITV News investigation.

As part of ‘white ribbon’ accreditation, the service promised to provide a safe haven for women fleeing danger.

