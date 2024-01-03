There's further travel disruption for motorists and commuters across parts of Wales due to flood water affecting roads and rail tracks.

A severe flood warning remains in place at the River Ritec at Tenby following Storm Henk.

There are 8 flood warnings - including the River Severn in the Llandrinio Area and the River Wye at Monmouth.

South Pembrokeshire and Lower Towy have flood alerts along with 30 other areas.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service dealt with 91 flood-related incidents on Tuesday (2 January).

Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Powys, Swansea, Bridgend, The Vale of Glamorgan and Caerphilly are among the areas affected.

The control also received many calls for fallen trees and dangerous structures such as TV aerials in precarious positions over public highways due to the Storm.

In Llantwit Major a car was submerged with roads in some areas turning into rivers on Tuesday 2 December. Credit: Simon Jagger and Gary Davies-Knight

Several crews spent a large part of yesterday pumping out water in the predominantly Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire area.

MWFRS is urging members of the public not to drive through flood water and to ensurethat their phones are fully charged before setting out on any journey.

Flooding is still causing problems on the rail network with Great Western Rail advising customers to check their journey online before travelling.

Transport for Wales says rail replacement buses are today (Wednesday, 3 December) shuttling between Barry Town, Llantwit Major and Bridgend. Trains are running to Rhoose Cardiff International Airport only and cannot travel between Rhoose, Llantwit Major and Bridgend as the tracks are flooded

Buses run instead of trains on Transport for Wales between Bridgend and Rhoose Cardiff International Airport due to flooding.

Buses continue to Barry Town.

The Met Office says it will be a lot drier than yesterday but any showers will be frequent and heavy at times and possibly merging into bands of rain during this morning.

Breezy at times but much less windy than yesterday. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight there will be a mixture of clear spells interspersed with showers overnight. Turning breezier for a time and rather windy in coastal areas.

A colder night with a patchy frost in rural areas. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

