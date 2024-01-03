Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' reporter Siôn Jenkins spoke with Huw Jakeway after he revealed he intends to retire.

The outgoing Chief Fire Officer of South Wales Fire and Rescue says "profoundly sorry" after a "shocking" report into the culture at his service.

Huw Jakeway has been speaking for the first time since the review found s exual harassment and domestic abuse were "tolerated" by South Wales' fire service, with a damning report making 82 recommendations to help change its culture.

An ITV News investigation in 2022 reported on a victim of sexual harassment accused Chief Fire Officer Huw Jakeway of being untruthful about what he knew about her case, prompting the review.

It was headed up by Fenella Morris KC and has revealed allegations of sexism and abusive behaviour towards staff.

The review calls for significant changes to be made to help transform the service's culture.

It challenges the behaviours within the service and the way in which it has been governed from the top down.

Following its publication, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's Chief Huw Jakeway announced his plan to retire.

